•New monarch: I will pursue strong, united, developed Itsekiri nation

•Buhari, Okowa, Omo-Agege, Ooni extol him

By Jimitota Onoyume

Prince Utieyinoritsetsola Emiko (Tsola Emiko), yesterday, emerged as the 21st Olu of Warri, with the title Ogiame Atuwatse III, at a colorful coronation ceremony at Ode Itsekiri, ancestral home of Itsekiri nation in Warri south local government area of Delta State.

The monarch was crowned at about 3:25pm by the Uwangwe of Warri Kingdom, Chief Grabriel Awala. “ I greet you all children of Iwere Kingdom. This is the crown of Utieyinoritsetsola Emiko, we are all crowning you”, Awala said as he placed the crown on his head. This was followed by a huge applause in the hall.

The Iyatsere of the Kingdom, Chief Johnson Amatserunleghe, who earlier called Awala to perform the crowning, came to announce the title of the new king as Atuwatse III.

It would be recalled that the father of the new monarch who passed on in 2015 was His Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse II.

Homage

Wife of the new monarch was the first to step forward to kneel before him and other chiefs took turns to pay homage to him.

Members of Ginuwa, the 1st ruling house, also did. Chief Rita Lori-Ogbebor was among prominent chiefs that paid homage to Atuwatshe III.

President Muhummadu Buhari, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie OmoAgege, and the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, in their separate goodwill messages, congratulated the new monarch, praying for him to enjoy peaceful reign.

Buhari, who was represented by OmoAgege, said he was hopeful the reign of the monarch would witness progress, peace and development in the kingdom.

OmoAgege, whose mother is Itsekiri, later gave his own goodwill message, assuring that he will continue to support the monarch , adding that he should see him as one of his senators in the National Assembly.

Okowa, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Chief Ovie Agas, called on all Itsekiri sons and daughters to rally round the new monarch to achieve the common good for Itsekiri nation and the state.

“All Itsekiri should work with the new Olu of Warri for the good of Itsekiri nation. The government will work with you . May your reign be peaceful “, he said.

The Ooni of Ife, who also spoke, said Oduduwa Kingdom was elated at the successful ceremony. “Oduduwa,we are happy and excited with this development. You are the 21st Olu of Warri Kingdom in the 21st millennium. We are delighted to welcome you on board as one of us. As a First Class traditional ruler from Delta State, we are very proud of you”, Ogunwusi said.

He enjoined Atuwatshe III to be father to all Itsekiri sons and daughters.

“I want to appeal to you, you are the father of Itsekiri Kingdom. You have to extend a hand of fellowship to all and sundry . Make sure your leadership is a father leadership. I am very happy”, he added.

The Oba of Benin, who was represented by some of his chiefs, also offered blessing to Itsekiri Kingdom.

‘My vision for Itsekiri’

His Majesty Atuwatse III, before he spoke, sang praises to God, assuring that he would take steps to promote the common good of the kingdom.

The new monarch lauded the memories of his predecessor and uncle, the late Ogiame Ikenwoli, saying he was committed to the growth and development of the kingdom.

He said he would pursue a strong, united and developed Itsekiri nation, commending all the chiefs and others who defended the kingdom when some kicked against his ascension. “ We salute all who stood up when there was threat . God ensured that Itsekiri stood united . We are never offended at any point in time during the process that saw me emerging “, he said.

The Olu, also spoke on the alleged stolen crown, recalling that the first crown was made of bead and the second of silver and this one is of gold .

According to him, the first crown was used by six kings, the second by 14 kings and this third, which he is wearing, is of gold.

His Majesty Atuwatshe III said the various crowns symbolised the trend of development in the kingdom.

The monarch recalled that his grand father, His Majesty Erejuwa II, placed a curse and, in his capacity as the direct grand son, he had lifted the curse.

“I hereby reverse the curse over this land, the federal government that was used to perpetuate the oppression . I release forgiveness. This land begin to yield its riches to us. Because Itsekiri is blessed our nation is blessed”, he said

The Majesty Atuwatshe III further urged Itsekiri sons and daughters to contribute their quota in rebuilding the nation.

“ I call on all sons and daughters of Iwere Kingdom, we welcome you all. Join us to reposition this kingdom. We invite our well wishers , admirers to join us to build. Our Ijaw, Urhobo and Ilaje neighbors, let us all build. Peace and responsibility is a shared one built on righteousness and Justice “, he said.

“We will redefine the essence of the throne of Olu of Warri. We should be ready to let go our old ways for development “.

The Olu said he would honour women during his reign.

He announced his wife as Olori Atuwatse III and the mother as Iye Olu Atuwatse III.

Roll call: Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shuabu , former governor of Borno State, Alhaji Mordi Sheriff, Minister of State for Labour, Hon Festus Keyamo, SAN, His Majesty King of Opobo and Chairman Rivers Traditional Council, Interim Administrator of NDDC, Akwa, former President of CAN, Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor, Prof Laz Ekweme, President of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Olu Akpata and many others.

PANDEF congratulates monarch

In a message, PAN Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, congratulated the Itsekiri on the coronation of Omo Oba Tsola Emiko.

A statement yesterday by the National Chairman of PANDEF, Senator Emmanuel Ibok Essien read, “We extend the sincere felicitations and best wishes of the Board of Trustees, National and State Executive Committees, and Entire membership of PANDEF to His Majesty on ascending to the ancient throne of Olu of Warri.

“The new monarch is said to be the youngest ever to ascend the throne of his forefathers, a responsibility providence has bestowed on him.

“While wishing the new Olu of Warri a successful and lasting reign, PANDEF hopes that His Majesty would, with the benefit of his background; education, exposure and ingenuity,

provide the climate and setting to bolster the peace, unity and development of not only his Kingdom, the Itsekiri Nation and Delta State but the entire Niger Delta region and the country at large.”

Governor Godwin Obaseki also congratulated His Majesty Atuwatshe III.

The governor, in a statement, wished the new Olu of Warri a successful reign, praying that his rule will usher in unity, blessings and prosperity for the people and kingdom.

Vanguard News Nigeria