By Chris Ochayi

Interim Management Committee, IMC, of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria, ALGON, yesterday assumed duties with determination to reposition the body in order to deliver its mandate at the grassroots level.

The National President, Interim Management Committee, of ALGON, Hon. Abdullahi Shuaiba Maje, told journalist shortly after assuming the office in Abuja that he will holistically execute the mandate of continuing and salvaging the association from the hands of men who have impersonated it.

Hon. Waje, who is the Chairman of Suleja Local government Area of Niger State promised that the IMC under him will soon set up Electoral Committee to commence the process of conducting that will birth a proper leadership to take over the affairs of the association.

He explained that he assumed the office based on Court Order secured from the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja to serve in the capacity of the ALGON President IMC, for the next six months for us to set up electoral committee to conduct the election to bring in eligible candidate.

According to him, “Whoever among the NEC member can contest any position of President downward, very soon we are going to set up electoral committee so that they can start the process of conducting election so that a proper leadership will take charge of the association.

“This happened because of ineligibility of Alabi Kolade who happened to a Chairman of LCDA Chairman and not a Local Government Area, LGA, Chairman. But I am a Chairman of Local Government Area, which is recognized by the constitution.

“And that is why the General assembly and the National Executive Committee, NEC, members of the ALGON came together and passed a resolution dissolving the Alabi led leadership. And they also went to court because of a resistant from theme. And they got an Order restraining them or any of their members from parading themselves for ALGON leadership.

“And that they should not interfere with all our activities in this office. This is our Headquarters and from today on, we have taken charge of all ALGON activities. We are going to write a letter to the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, NGF, and all the Federal and State governments’ agencies to ensure they are aware of the change of this leadership.

He accused the Kolade Alabi led Faction of “Continued to use in destabilizing the peaceful coexistence of the association thereby putting its growth and development on a standstill with their pick of idleness.”

Hon. Waje notede that, “It is indeed a great privilege and honour to have in our midst, about 19 Local Government Chairmen of different local government areas and councilors alike; this goes to show that we have in one mind, the intention to push forward the association in the positive light and path that it should be.

“The Interim Management Committee, which I Hon. Abdullahi Maje is the President by virtue of a unanimous agreement, is by far very keen to holistically execute its mandate of continuing and salvaging the association from the hands of men who have not only impersonated the leadership positions, but also defrauded the association.

As expected and natural with most human resistance and ego, this embattled faction took over some of the actors who are in the minority but unfortunately have a king size appetite and propensity to want to manipulate the system. However, with the voices of reasoning and that of the majority within the Association roared and prevailed.

“A court order especially one from the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in the Abuja Judicial Division before His Lordship, Hon. Justice H. Muazu should not be neglected or violated if we still as a nation have respect for the rule of law that binds us together.”