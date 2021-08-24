Nigerian entrepreneur, politician, and member of the National Assembly, Shina Peller, as well as businessman, Dr. Babajide Agunbiade, would be conferred with the titles of Ayedero of Yorubaland and Atobaase of Yorubaland respectively on August 28, 2021, by Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, Iku Baba Yeye, Alaafin of Oyo.

The event is anticipated to be graced by well meaning Nigerians, notable dignitaries, politicians, business partners, friends and families of recipients of the titles.

Both honourees have distinguished themselves in their respective careers and have brought tremendous honour to the Yorubaland in particular and Nigeria in general.

Agunbiade, who is to be conferred with the title of Atobase of Yorubaland is a businessman and one of the leading offshore production experts with over 20 years experience in the oil industry. He is a Director of Houston-based National Oilwell Varco, the largest oilfield equipment manufacturing company in the world.

Dr. Agunbiade has handled several remarkable and groundbreaking projects across Africa and the Gulf of Mexico. . He has won and completed nearly two billion dollars ($2B) offshore projects as an engineer and consultant. Shina Abiola Peller is the son of Alhaja Silifat and Professor Moshood Abiola Peller and would be conferred with the title of Ayedero of Yorubaland. Hon. Peller grew up in a Muslim home and hails from the ancient town of Iseyin.

Among other things, Peller is the chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Aquila Group of Companies and Club Quilox based in Lagos and with multiple other investments.