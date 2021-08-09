…Gets Nod for Mass Communication, Accounting, Banking and Finance, Economics, others

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved full accreditation for twenty-three academic programmes at AL-HIKMAH University, Ilorin.



The AL-HIKMAH University management announced this on Saturday, in a statement made known on the university’s website.

According to the statement, the approval was sequel to the accreditation conducted by the NUC between March and April, on the twenty-three academic programmes of the university.

The twenty-two programmes that received full accreditation are Mass Communication, Accounting, Banking and Finance, Economics, Business Administration, Public Administration, History and International Studies, Arabic, Islamic Studies, Medical Laboratory Science, Public Health, Education Biology, Education Computer Science, Educational Technology, Library and Information Science, Biochemistry, Industrial Chemistry, Petroleum Chemistry, Microbiology , Cyber Security, Physics with Electronics, Political Science and Conflict Resolution.

While Information System got an interim accreditation.

The statement said in part “the comprehensive report was collected from NUC office in Abuja on Friday, August 6, 2021.

“Total number of academic programmes presented: 23, Number of academic programmes with Full Accreditation status: 22. Number of academic programmes with Interim Accreditation status: 1.

“The 2020 accreditation witnessed the highest number of academic programmes presented for the exercise since the establishment of the University in 2005.”

AL-HIKMAH further promised its stakeholders that with the impressive results from the Accreditation, it would advance its position to leverage on delivering quality education with available infrastructure and equipment within a secured and environmentally-friendly atmosphere.

The full accreditation given to the aforementioned academic programmes status is valid from 2020 to 2025, while the interim accreditation is for the period between 2020 to 2022.

This development, according to education experts, represents a landmark success and a strong statement about Al Hikma University’s strong minded pursuit of academic excellence.