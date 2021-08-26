By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Akwa Ibom state government has mobilized Nigerpet Structures construction company to immediaty intervene on a fast encroaching erosion threat along Nung Udoe- Eket road.

The Commissioner for Works and Fire Service Professor Eno Ibanga who said the prompt response became important to avert total collapse of the road, noted that many parts of the state threatened by erosion, as intensified by the rainy season

Ibanga who spoke yesterday while he was on- the -spot assessment of the road, disclosed that the state government has intervened in no fewer than 100 roads in recent months.

ALSO READ: NDA attack might be politically designed to embarrass Buhari — Garba Shehu

He explained that the value placed on the lives residing around erosion prone areas would not permit state government to wait for ecological funds before moving into areas with urgent need.

His words, “Akwa Ibom state has many erosion sites because of its tropical location. Though the state government has asked for funds from federal government to tackle the erosion menace, we cannot wait for the federal government intervention funds before moving into areas with urgent need.

ALSO READ: Estimated billing: We’re losing N1.6bn monthly – IBEDC

“Since Akwa Ibom people are the beneficiaries, government has to take proactive steps to ensure that the road is done early to give access to the people , otherwise the affected communities would be cut off.

“That is why we usually have contingency provisions in the budget so that when things like these come up, we can handle them”

Professor Ibanga said the contractor became an immediate choice for the emergency work considering the company’s expertise in erosion control interventions in the state.

The Project Manager of NigerPet Structures, Engr Eric Ese, who confirmed that the project would be completed within three weeks said, “We hope to complete this work within three weeks all things being equal. “

Vanguard News Nigeria