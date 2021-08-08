By Ozioruva Aliu – Benin City

BAYELSA Queens, Sunday evening, emerged winners of the 2020/2021 Aiteo Cup final by defeating the Lagos based clubside, Robo FC 4-2 at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City.

The match which was played amidst downpour saw Bayelsa Queens drawing first blood in the 10th minutes through Anjor Mary.

The Lagos State based club however drew level six minutes later.

ALSO READ: Edo Queens captain hopeful of victory over Osun Babes in AITEO Cup

Mary restored her side’s lead when she scored in the 37th minutes to also increase her goal haul in this year’s Aiteo cup to 8.

The first half of the match ended 3 – 1 in favour of Bayelsa Queens.

On resumption of play in the second half, Robo FC became more desperate to salvage the situation and were rewarded in the 65th minutes to make the game 3 – 2 but Bayelsa Queens made it four goals to take home the converted prize money of N10 million.

Vanguard News Nigeria