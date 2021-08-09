.

Akwa Ibom State Student Leaders are currently undergoing their first-ever leadership and capacity development training courtesy of the state government leaders.

The training which is billed to run from Monday, August 9, 2021, to Friday, August 13, 2021, holds at the Straton Hotel Asokoro, Abuja.

The initiative is part of the Governor’s quest to lift the capacity and intellectual content of students.

According to Comrade Akwaowo Clifford Ukpong, the Special Assistant to the Governor on Student Matters, the training is a fatherly gift and blessing that is well appreciated by the children.

“His Excellency is grooming student leaders to create a lasting impact in the student community. His mentorship has also made students realize that the baton of leadership and advocacy passed from the older generation must not be dropped by the present generation. As a roadmap to self-awareness, self-development and an eye-opener to opportunities and connections which often elude the younger generation, our Governor is ensuring that effective utilization of our capabilities is enhanced”, he said.

Comrade Ukpong said further that, “the training/retreat is a testament to the Governor’s unparalleled love for education which has culminated in regular recruitment of teachers, massive renovation/ fencing of schools, improved infrastructures on campuses, regular subvention to state-owned tertiary institutions, free tuition in public primary and secondary schools in the state, among others.

“Worthy of note is that his administration has given utmost attention to other sectors by promoting quality health care delivery, security, economic development, sustenance of peace, agriculture, aviation development, sports etc.

He described the triumph of Akwa United in the Nigeria Professional Football League as a reward for the state government’s huge investments in sports. He said Governor Emmanuel is a student friendly leader, as the training/ retreat will yield multiplier effects and most importantly have the immediate effect of redefining student leadership in respective tertiary institutions.

Participants upon their return, are expected to train others thereby making more students to be involved in effective leadership processes in institutions of higher learning.