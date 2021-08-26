By Dirisu Yakubu

As part of measures to catch up with the rest of the developed world, the Accident Investigation Bureau, AIB, has revealed plans to commence data-friendly reporting system of air mishaps in the country and other destinations.

Director General of AIB, Engr. Akin Olateru stated this yesterday at a two-day Industry Engagement on the review of accident reports in Abuja.

In his opening speech, the AIB boss underscored the importance of a shift in drafting accident reports noting that that the era of writing hundreds of pages is gone given the fact that such reports are hardly ready by industry stakeholders because of their sheer volumes.

“Our reports will be data-based and we do hope this will change the industry. We want to change the model of reporting. Unlike in the past, we will now be dealing in graphics and animation. This can make the reports more user-friendly to industry stakeholders and the general public. Come to think of, how many people actually read through those huge numbers of pages of accident reports apart from researchers?

“The International Civil Aviation Organization, ICAO, has a format for reporting incidences which is writing 100 pages of documents and presenting it to the world, but we want to challenge the status quo by developing a new way of presenting the report to the public.

“We want to digitalize in graphics the database that is the same text we produce in word document and put it in a graphic digital format and by so doing, it makes it easier for the airlines to read and anyone interested in the report can just go to a particular session he or she is interested in,” he said.

Under his leadership, AIB, he said has become a very responsible and responsive agency, adding that the number of investigations of air mishaps conducted and made available to the public, attested to that fact. He attributed the feat to huge investment in research and development.

Fielding questions from journalists at the event, Olateru advised airline operators to always feel free to report accidents to AIB, adding that the bureau is not a blame game outfit but an institution dedicated to identifying causes of air mishaps with a view to ensuring that the causative factors are identified and taken note of.

He continued: “Rather than going through documents, you can just click on the graphic and it tells you about the human factor and if it is the engine that interest you, you click on it and it gives you all the information needed. It is about simplifying our incidents reporting system “.

He further disclosed that the digitalized incidents reporting system has been discussed by ICAO, with industry players impressed with the idea.

Nigeria, he added would be the first country in the world to adopt this format of reporting if it commences and this will put the country on the global map as the leading nation in accident reporting system.

Olateru further disclosed plans to establish aviation safety centre where the private sector and other relevant aviation agencies would be brought together to work on a platform such that when accidents are reported it would be seen by all stakeholders.

The event continues today.