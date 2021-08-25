The Association of Household Employee Managers (AHEM) is set to host its inaugural conference from 17-18 September 2021 at the Landmark Event Centre, Lagos. The conference which takes a hybrid shape will be held online and physically on the 17th and 18th of September respectively.

The conference which is targeted at major stakeholders in the domestic work industry – employees (domestic staff), domestic staffing agencies, businesses that operate in the domestic staffing industry & employers – is themed “Future of Nigeria’s Domestic Staffing Industry – Changing the Narrative.” People can register to attend the event for free at bit.ly/ahem2021

AHEM is recognized as the leading umbrella body that protects the interest of domestic staff, with the aim to continually bring together employers, domestic staff, and experts to discuss salient issues affecting the industry, in a collaborative environment.

The President of AHEM, Elizabeth Ajetunmobi disclosed that the inaugural conference will go a long way in tackling germane issues as it concerns domestic staff and their employers.

“AHEM Conference 2021 will create a platform to explore various discussions but not limited to labour policies, conflict resolutions, underage & domestic abuse, conditions of work of domestic workers, the employment policy context in Nigeria, and the methods of procurement of domestic workers focusing on employment agencies,” she said.

She also noted that it was time to bring meaningful change to the domestic staffing space. According to her, the vision of the organization is three-pronged: “To improve capability and welfare for household employees, satisfaction and safety of employers, and to encourage the growth and regulation of domestic staffing agencies in the country.”

Ajetunmobi also revealed that AHEM will also host an award ceremony to recognize domestic staff who have been of great service to their employers at work or home. “We created the award as a way for employers to tell their staff “thank you” by nominating them to be recognized. They will receive certificates, gift prizes and knowledge sessions to improve their productivity” she said. Employers can nominate staff for free at bit.ly/ahemawards and the portal will be open till Tuesday the 31st of August, 2021.