By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

NO fewer than two persons, were weekend reportedly killed by unknown gunmen at Okpochiri village in Ukwagba Ngbo Community, Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

Vanguard gathered that following the attack by the unknown gunmen, many persons from the affected Community were reportedly missing as farmlands were also destroyed.

The Town Union President of Ukwagba, Hon. Eze Moses, in a telephone chat with Vanguard, alleged that the victims were killed by those he described as Ezza-Benue people.

“I Am having a brief meeting with elders of the community. What happened is not a good thing. The State Government should mount security there. If possible, the National Boundary Commission, NBC should come in and begin boundary demarcation.

“This recent killing, we are suspecting Ezza people. We don’t have issues with them. The invaders came from their village and also went back through their road. They call themselves Ezza Benue. We have village vigilante group.”

According to the Chief Security Officer and head of EBUBEAGU Security Network, in the council area, Leonard Igwe, the names of the persons killed include; Friday Omogo Ugadu and Amos Ogabo.

“There are many casualties, some are still missing and farms destroyed.”

Ngbo Community has remained a target of several attacks in recent times. Recall that Ngbo Community was in April 2021 attacked by assailants in which over 15 persons were killed, houses destroyed while many people were declared missing.

Reacting to the development, the Commissioner for Security, Chief Stanley Okoro-Emegha who stated that the government was working very hard to restore peace in the affected Community blamed the resurgence on the nefarious activities of some of the persons who have decided to use such scenarios to earn living.

The Commissioner warned that the perpetrators of the dastardly act would not go unpunished as the State Government had deployed security personnel to the affected community to restore peace and order.

“The time has come for the local Ebubeagu to prove themselves as they are receiving pay from Government. As such, we can’t leave it for them. We call on everybody including the bereaved family to calm down and allow Government to handle it. No arrest has been made so far.

“Stakeholders from the area will not go unpunished. We are warning them to control their youths.”

As at the time of this report, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Ebonyi State Police Command, DSP Loveth Odah said she was yet to get confirmation on the incident.

