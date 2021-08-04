By Dirisu Yakubu

In a bid to restore calm within the ranks of his party, national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, will a few hours from now, meet with seven deputy national officers of the party, who tendered their resignations on Tuesday.

Vanguard reports that the aggrieved officers accused Secondus of running a one-man show, saying in the more than three years since coming on board, they have only met with the chairman on three occasions.

Although, Secondus met with them yesterday, all attempt to make them withdraw their resignation letters proved futile, forcing the national chairman to fix another meeting for today.

Vanguard gathered that some members of the National Working Committee, NWC, of the party, may also throw in the towel in the weeks ahead if the chairman fails to vacate his office.

