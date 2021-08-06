Rising artiste, Jude Emeka Okafor is upbeat about following the footsteps of Burnaboy to win a Grammy award and make Nigeria, as well as the rest of Africa proud soon.

For a new act, the singer recently impressed when his debut single entitled Vibes hit a one million milestone on international music streaming site, Audiomack.

According to Jiggyboy, “I am happy Burnaboy has charted a pathway for my generation. I know that I am going to get one Grammys for myself one day. I would like to say also that my generation isn’t here to play at all. Likewise, I know some other young artistes are definitely determined and aspire to win a Grammy for themselves as well.

Still on Burnaboy, the singer declared his wish for a collaboration with the act and a few others whom he admires. He explains, “Within the Nigerian music space, I admire Burnaboy a lot and I would like to work with him. God knows that will happen soon. On the international stage, I like NSG, Polo G, Justin Bieber, Roody Rich. I would also still like to work with Lil Wayne because he made my childhood rock. He was one of those I looked up to while growing up. I like Runtown too. I set an international standard for myself, I want to play on the big stage. I will not stop working hard to make sure that I give my fans internationally acceptable music. I have no doubts that I connect easily and flow on the same page with any of the legends that I mentioned above.”

Jiggy didn’t stumble into music, the artiste caught the bug early in life. He recalls, “I remember when I was a little younger while I was still under the care of my family in Abuja, two of my friends and I formed a music group. We were between the ages of 15 and 16. That was how it all started and since then, I have been going hard every other day to hit the spotlight. I have had my fair share of challenges and frustration, it was too much to handle for me. Frankly, sometimes I felt like giving up but then when I listen to the people I look up to. I realize it wasn’t going to be easy and to achieve my dreams, I needed to face my challenges head on.”

Born on February 2nd, 1999, Jude Emeka Okafor spent his early years in Abuja although his parents hail from Abuja. He recalls, “School wasn’t really my thing right from time I was in a private polytechnic in Enugu. I made up my mind and dropped out 200 level 200 because I didn’t see a future for me there. A year after I dropped out, I moved to Lagos far away from my home and parents. That was how life as I know it now started for me. It’s been a journey for me, I’m definitely headed somewhere big.”