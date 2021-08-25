By Juliet Umeh

Stakeholders in the telecommunications and information and communications technology, ICT sector are to showcase solutions that drive digital transformation at the fourth coming Africa Tech Alliance Forum (AfriTECH).

The annual event themed: ‘Embracing Change and Digital Transformation in the New Normal’ holds Wednesday, October 13,

The editor of TechEconomy.ng, Mr. Peter Oluka, said the event promises to serve as an interesting forum for inter-sectorial cross-fertilization of ideas on economic impacts of COVID-19 on digital transformation and way forward for businesses.

He saif: “The subthemes will dwell on boosting digital infrastructure for Cloud Hosting; digital tools for education & reskilling African youth; cyberSecurity: Pushing for privacy & data protection; and harnessing blockchain technology for digital economy growth.

Oluka, recalled that the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) had devastating impacts of which global economy is still grappling with them.

He added that maiden AfriTECH Awards has been instituted to honour or recognise organisations that demonstrated outstanding capabilities during the peak of the pandemic and others that have set themselves apart with turnkey; convenient, safe/secured, flexible, cost-effective and regulatory compliance solutions.

“We are also using this opportunity to call on Startups and other SMEs seeking for a platform to launch their innovative ideas to leverage on #AfriTECH2021 to achieve that purpose”, he announced,” he said.