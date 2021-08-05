African Alliance opens new branch in Abeokuta

Mrs. Joyce Ojemudia

By Rosemary Iwunze

African Alliance Insurance Plc has opened a branch office in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Speaking at the tape-cutting event recently in Abeokuta, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the company, Mrs. Joyce Ojemudia said that the importance of viable retail presence in the sale of life insurance cannot be overemphasised.

Ojemudia said: “We often say life insurance, especially in this part of the world, is not bought but sold; therefore, we cannot but ensure we remain in close contact with our target markets to drive penetration.

“Indeed, as you may know, one of our strategic goals for 2021 is to grow our premium income via deliberate market expansion and identifying regions that have good prospects for life insurance.

“This Abeokuta branch— and the others soon to be opened— brings us closer to realising those goals.

“As a heritage company ourselves, we at African Alliance are proud to re-establish our roots at the famous heritage city of Abeokuta, by adding life changing financial value to the city and environs while taking advantage of the proximity to Lagos to grow the market exponentially.”

