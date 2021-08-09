By Fortune Eromosele

The Africa wing of the Kaizen Youth Project-IHRC, under the International Human Rights Commission (IHRC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU with the Crown University Intl. Chartered Inc.

UNESCO Laureate, Prof. Bashiru Aremu, Vice Chancellor of the Crown University Int’l Chartered inc, signed on behalf of the University and Dr Tivlumun Innocent Ahure, Director/Ambassador of the Africa Region HQ of the IHRC signed for the African wing of the Kaizen Youth Project-IHRC.

The significance of the signing is to formally resolve that the two bodies have a partnership for credit Transfer, reciprocal arrangement which would entail training and research at all level of studies.

Aremu while speaking with journalists after the signing disclosed that the objective for the Memorandum of Understanding is to articulate better education.

He said, “In the context of this Memorandum of Understanding, the word “Partnership” shall apply to all activities arranged and carried out by common agreement between the Crown University Intl. Chartered Inc. and KYP-IHRC, for the mutual benefit of both parties.

“The partnership shall include the following aspects: Training for capacity building in identified areas of special need that has been approved by Crown University Intl Chartered Inc. to KYP-IHRC, at Diploma and Advance Diploma levels in which their credits can be transferred to obtained Degree from Crown University Intl Chartered Inc. through full time, part time, Distance Learning Programs and online studies such as: Humanities, Arts, Technologies, Engineering, Medicine and Health Sciences, Pure and Natural Sciences, Social Sciences and Management Sciences and other related courses as well apart from other special areas that KYP-IHRC students can have their certificates at Crown University.

“The KYP-IHRC can have students training conducted as a foundation programs for their Degree programs in these mentioned field of studies which will get certification from the Crown University Int’l Chartered. There shall be Diploma and Advance certifications and top up degree arrangements between KYP-IHRC, from undergraduate and graduate programs on a credit transfer-based criterion established by Crown University Intl. Chartered Inc.”