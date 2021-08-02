Nigerian actress, Funola Aofiyebi-Raimi is finally back on social media after a three-month hiatus to mourn the death of her immediate elder brother, Olurotimi Aofiyebi.

The superstar actress took to Instagram to make the announcement on August 1, 2021, revealing that her time off social media had given her the opportunity to heal. She however, admitted that she was still in the healing process, but for her, it was more a period of “pain and self discovery”.

It appeared that the duo were practically inseparable while he was alive as she described him as, “Rotimi my brother, my ‘twin’, my friend, my mum, my dad, my gist partner, my padi, my confidant, my protector, my adviser, my business partner, my counselor”.

Concluding her Instagram post, Funlola stated that despite being unable to understand why his life was cut short, she must accept that he is now in a better place. In her words, “I will NEVER understand but I must accept. You are in a better place. Sleep well my dear brother. Till we meet again. Such is life! God is Great! Allahuakbar!!!”

The actress continues to remain positive, sharing interesting nuggets about faith, death and grief.

