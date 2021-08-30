.

James Ogunnaike, ABEOKUTA

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has called on the federal government to give the state special attention, particularly in terms of road rehabilitation.

Abiodun, who observed that Ogun State because of its strategic location as the industrial capital of Nigeria deserves better attention compare to what it is currently getting from the federal government.

He, however, called on the government at the centre to reflect the federal character in road rehabilitation in the country, insisting that the state has not had a fair share in this regard.

The governor gave this position when he received the Executive Chairman of the Federal Character Commission, Dr Muheeba Dankaka, who led the management team of the Commission on a courtesy call to his office at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, on Monday.

Abiodun maintained that the federal government should give roads in the state special attention, stressing that because of the strategic location of Ogun State, many federal roads which are in deplorable condition course through the state.

“We are not getting a fair share of road rehabilitation in this State. There is a video being circulated on social media showing the bad condition of roads in Ado-Odo/Ota right now. Ado-Odo/Ota harbours the biggest industries in this country, but regrettably, 90 per cent of the federal roads here are in bad shape.

“The federal government has so much to do, but Ogun State needs federal attention on road rehabilitation. We deserve a better share of federal attention. I have asked the federal government to give Ogun State roads special attention because a lot of its roads are in this state”, the governor said.

He explained that his administration decided to reconstruct the Ijebu- Ode-Epe road which was in bad condition to ease the suffering of commuters in the axis, adding that the quality of work done on the road was of a very high standard, while the Toll Gates built on it was second to none in the country.

While pointing out the importance of a good road network in the socio-economic development of any nation, Abiodun noted that infrastructure remained one of the factors other sectors depend on to operate effectively.

He appreciated the Commission for doing a good job of ensuring fairness and equal distribution of infrastructure in the country, saying that his administration has made it a duty to ensure all parts of the state are developed equally.

He added that recruitment and appointment of government officials are evenly distributed among all components of the State.

The governor expressed his administration’s readiness to partner with the Commission to realise its mandates.

Earlier, the FCC’s Chairman, Dankaka, said the “Commission was established to ensure a strong, virile and indivisible nation based on equity, fairness and justice that would promote national unity, foster loyalty and give every Nigerian a sense of belonging, irrespective of diversity in ethnic, culture, religion or language”.

She disclosed that the Commission has gone far in implementing its mandates by ensuring equal distribution of social services and economic opportunities for all Nigerians, noting that Ogun with its landmark and economic potentials has received its fair share in terms of appointments.

In his remarks, the Ogun State representative at the Commission, Abiodun Isiaq Akinlade, thanked the governor for giving him the opportunity to serve the state, assuring that all that is due to Ogun would come to it.

