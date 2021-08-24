.

By Japhet Davidson

As the world awaits the coming of our lord and saviour Jesus Christ, while many so called men of God are busy building skyscrapers as auditorium, buying expensive cars, private jets etc, there are still some who are busy preparing their members with the real word of God and one of such pastors is Pastor Opara Izuchukwu Luxson.

Izuchukwu who is the presiding pastor of Winning Faith Covenant Ministries International after many years of preaching from the pulpit decided to take it to another level with the publication of a new book titled ...But Grow in grace.

In the 10 chapter, 200 pages book published by Lucky Printers Dhaka Bangladesh, the man of God with the mandate to liberate people took on the all important topic of grace, what it can do in ones life and why people need to grow in it.

In the opening chapter tagged Growing in the grace of obedience, the author who sees obedience as the fastest channel to have a running over experience in life and key to promotion explained the meaning, its importance and enjoins all to grow in the grace of obedience. Deut. 28: 1-14.

In the next chapter, he sees power as the product of his grace. He defines power, how one can acquire the grace which is through the word of God, the fear of God, and explains the power in the blood of Jesus which is the greatest power ever.

Another important ingredient is growing in the mercy of God . Here, he explains the meaning of mercy and its importance, how one can get it, the vessels of mercy and the qualities.

In chapter four and five tagged Spiritual check up and growing in the grace of maturity, the author likened it to the normal check up that human beings under go, in like manner he highlights the need for Christians to visit spiritual clinic to know their state of being and explained some attitudes that can make one spiritually dead and enjoins all to embark on spiritual exercise regularly. While, the grace of maturity is what one need to advance in life. The battle of life is only for matured minds and that is why we must desire that grace, it is the ability to believe God in all situations. Some of the factors that one need to imbibe to enable him activate it and the benefits of matured mind were also treated.

Growing in the grace of faith is another important issue of life, hence the author takes the readers to the meaning of faith, what it does, the types and degrees of faith. He also mentioned the trials of faith and what to do in such times and ended the chapter with riding on the wings of faith and its dimensions.

How does Godly covenants brings grace . What is covenant, how does one enter into it, what are the different groups of covenant, Godly and evil covenants,their implications and how one can come out from evil covenants and the five notable covenants in the bible are all treated here.

What does it take for one to be a more than conqueror since life is a battle and only those that possess the qualities of a conqueror survives. The author listed the qualities of a conqueror and went further to differentiate between conquerors and more than conquerors and what one need to do to be one.

The need for all to appreciate God for what he has done takes the next chapter where he stated that it takes the grace of God to thank God,appreciate him and be grateful to him as demonstrated by David in the Bible. He enjoins us to count our blessings rather than looking at what the lord has not done.That grace is important and all desire it.

Finally, he ends the book with grow in the giving grace, which is the winning instrument against poverty and lack. It is that grace that can make a man great in life through what he sows in the garden of life. Gal.6:7; Gen. 8:22. Pointing out that, love is the father of giving, John 3:16, without love there will be no giving or sacrifice and without sacrifice, there will be no miracle.

It is a book for Christians who want to make it here and see Christ later, I recommend it.