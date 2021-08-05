By Haruna Aliyu, BIRNIN-KEBBI

Rampaging cholera in Kebbi State has killed five more persons in the Takalau area in Birnin Kebbi.

A resident of the area, Hajia Suwaiba, said her elder sister was among the five that have lost their lives since the outbreak.

However, efforts to get the reaction of the Director, Public Health of the Ministry of Health were unsuccessful as he was not on seat when Vanguard visited.

Contacted on phone, he declined to make comments, citing being busy with another assignment.

He fixed 3pm for the update, but he again cut the call to his line.

When, on Sunday night, Vanguard visited the health centre at Takalau area in Birnin Kebbi where five people died, lots of patients seen on admission.

A source confirmed that those on admission have exhibited signs and symptoms of cholera.

At the time of filing this report, there was no official statement from Kebbi health authorities on any existing isolation centre as the infection rages.

Last week, 146 persons across the state were reportedly killed by cholera, according to the Chief Medical Director and Permanent Secretary, Sir Yahya Memorial Specialist Hospital, Dr Aminu Haliru Bunza.

He added that at least 2,208 were infected with cholera in at last week.

To curtail the spread of cholera in the state a rapid response team was, last week, raised by the state government and a public awareness campaign launched.

