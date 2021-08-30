…calls for more support for Okowa

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, Friday, said the State has faired well in the last threedecades, urging Deltans not to relent in their support for the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

Oborevwori in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Dennis Otu, rejoiced with Deltans on the 30th anniversary of the creation of the State, saying it is a well deserved celebration.

He said; “we have reasons to roll out the drums for the celebration of the State at 30”, adding that “celebrating three decades of the creation of Delta State is a thing of joy as a lot of positive changes had taken place in the state in the last 30 years.

“In each of the passing decades, there have been alot of improvement by successive governments. Presently Delta State is stable and peaceful, there is unity and peaceful co-existence. United we stand and divided we fall and so we must continue to be united as a people.

“As we celebrate the 30th anniversary of the creation of Delta State, let us collectively shun all divisive tendencies. Let us therefore resolve to join hands and move our dear state to enviable heights. One thing you must know is that when you have peace, development thrives”

Oborevwori lauded Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for his visionary leadership and his achievements since he became Governor, adding that; “Our Governor has done very well and his achievements are there for all to see.

“I want to use this opportunity to congratulate our Governor on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the creation of Delta State and to implore Deltans to continue to give him the needed support.

“I congratulate Deltans for the 30th anniversary of the creation of our dear state and sincerely thank them for their support to the Okowa’s led administration. I implore all to help sustain the peace we are enjoying today.

“Where there is no peace, development will not thrive. No nation develop in a crisis situation. For the state to move forward, we must sustain the existing peace, unity and love amongst us”.