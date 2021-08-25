By Dayo Johnson

Twenty five persons were arrested by the officers of the Ondo State Waste Management Authority for allegedly violating environmental laws of the state.

They were arrested during the Saturday monthly environmental sanitation exercise in the state.

They were charged to court and fined.

General Manager of of the state-government agency , Mrs Ayo Adeyemo, lamented that the people of the state were fond of committing environmental offences which the government was not satisfied with.

Adeyemo said the surveillance team has been set up to arrest and prosecute whoever is caught.

According to her ” Twenty five people were arrested during the environmental sanitation exercise and they have been charged to court.

“Dumping of waste indiscriminately has now become a norm among people of Ondo State becoming a major issue threatening public health .

” Though the refuse would be evacuated as government has emplaced stringer measures to bring sanitation violators to book.

” The surveillance team has been set up to arrest and prosecute erring members of the public.”



The Permanent Secretary, Mr Akin Asaniyan, said despite some challenges, the state would regain its leadership position in cleanliness in Nigeria.

The Chairman Committee on Waste Repositioning in Ondo State, Mr Kehinde Badejo said efforts towards ensuring cleanliness is returned to flash points in the state capital .

Badejo noted that plans were in place by government to bring violators of waste management laws to book.