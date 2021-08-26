By Dirisu Yakubu & Fortune Eromosele

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, National Youth Party Leaders under the aegis of the International Republican Institute, IRI, have called for greater participation in the political leadership system of the country.

This was contained in a communique issued at the end of a one-day National Party Youth Leaders Workshop in Abuja, where the group reviewed the legal framework for youth political representation in the constitution and political party leadership structures.

“By current numbers, 70 percent of the Nigerian population is under the age of 40, representing over half of Nigeria’s population who are under represented in the political space. Hence the importance of the convergence of youth party leaders to address exclusionary regimes and leadership gaps”, the group said.

The communique was signed by 14 youth leaders from various political platforms such as the People’s Democratic Party, African Democratic Congress, Young Parliamentary Forum, among others.

While reading the communique to journalists, National Youth Leader ADC, Barr. Maurice Ebam, said the workshop focused on two key issues that involved resolutions in political parties and constitutional amendments.

The communique read: “Youth mainstreaming through Internal Party Democracy Political parties to reserve Youth Party Leadership positions at all levels for young persons within the ages of 18-40.

“Twinning of youth party leadership position -Political parties to adopt the principles of twinning for party leadership positions to promote the inclusion of young women in party leadership positions.

“Deputation of party position for youths – Political Parties to the emergence of young persons to occupy deputy party leadership position to provide platform for mentorship and leadership recruitment. Nomination of young persons as Candidates for Local Government Elections

“Financial Autonomy for Local Government – Amend relevant sections of the Constitution to provide for the allocation of Local Governments directly from the Federation Account on first line charge.

“Tenure of Office for Local Government Officials – Amend relevant section of the constitution to guarantee Local Government Independence through the tenure of office for democratically elected Local Government officials to be fixed at a 4 Year Tenure.

“Strengthening Local Elections – Amend relevant section of the constitution to provide constitutional safeguards that will strengthen State Independent Electoral Commissions (SIEC) and improve the credibility and integrity of local government elections.

“Appointment of Youth Representation in the Constitutional Bodies – Amend relevant sections in the Constitution to provide for youth representation in Executive Bodies created by the Constitution.

“Participants at the workshop resolved to on the need to develop Bills on the proposed amendment to the Constitution on the following:

“Financial Autonomy of Local Government. Tenure of Office for Local Government Officials. Strengthening Local Elections Youth Representation in Constitutional Bodies (Federal Character, INEC, National Security Council) Interpretation of the Age Bracket of Nigerian Youth in the Constitution.

“Participants also resolved to embark on advocacy and consultation on the following Stakeholders; Deputy Speaker and Chairman of the House of Representatives Constitutional Review Committee.”