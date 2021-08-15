By Abdulmumin Murtala

A foremost politician in Kano, Muhammad Tajo Nagoda, the Kano Coordinator of the Tinubu Peoples Network (TPN) has described the National Leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Chief Bola Tinubu as being capable of fixing Nigeria with his past experience as a former Lagos state governor.

He stated this in an interview with newsmen in Kano on Sunday while speaking on the future of Nigeria and the 2023 elections.

“We cannot deny the administrative prowess of the APC National Leader Bola Tinubu judging by the way he was able to set Lagos on the path of change.

“We believe with such administrative experience, Tinubu can set Nigeria along the path of development if made president.

“Another issue is that of his patriotism. He has displayed himself as a truly detribalized Nigerian with supporters from all parts of the country. This is what Nigeria needs at the moment.

” We are all witnesses to the current agitations across the country and the role played by Tinubu in promoting the Nigerian project.

“I can also rightly say that he believes and supporting the female gender, I will not be wrong to say he is a he or she” the TPN leader stated.

He further called on Nigerians to give Tinubu a chance and they will not regret doing so while he advocates for the pre registration of the CVR.

