Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, a socio-political group, Bola Ahmed Tinubu Solidarity Vanguard (BATSV), has intensified it’s grassroots mobilisation and campaign for National Leader of All Progressives Congress(APC), Bola Tinubu, wooing Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Ogunoye, and residents across the state to support the campaign.

BATSV said that visit to the monarch’s palace was to explain its agenda and solicit his support and that of everyone for the Lagos State former governor, Tinubu, to emerge as APC candidate and next president of the country.

The Global Chairman, (Dr) Dare Owotomobi, in company of the exco members, during the visit commended the monarch and organizations for their sacrifices and inputs into the growth and development of Owo Kingdom, Ondo State and the country.

The Global Chairman reiterated the determination of APC to deliver on its developmental programs for Nigerians, saying we are seeking your support to actualise the dream and implement all programmes listed under the agenda.

He and the team members promised to revisit the Owo Kingdom especially as it is the ancestral home of the incumbent Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, and late elder statesman, Pa Adekunle Ajasin.

The team also acknowledged the impact and contribution of Dr Abiola Oshodi, who has been doing well in developing the human and intellectual capacity of the indigenes of Owo, and the state through his philanthropic work under the Dr Abiola Oshodi Foundation.

The group appreciate the recently organised quiz competition, football competition, Art and technical skill competition which were aimed at discovering, mentoring, promoting, supporting, sustaining talents and skills for capacity, innovation as well as creativity.

The Chairman also praised the Oba for his wisdom in creating synergies among Owo people and urge more to be harnessed between Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and Dr Abiola Oshodi as well as many more prominent sons and daughters of the town.

Responding, the Royal father emphasised the importance of peace and tolerance as we approach the political climate of 2023 and urged all players to play by the rules in the interest of the people.

The monarch assured that the people of Owo have a long history of consistency with the Progressives and would not deviate to elect credible person for the mantle of leadership of our beloved country.

After the assurance, he advised the group not to relent and that continue to pursue causes that will change the life of the people for better.

The Global Chairman thereafter met with other stakeholders in Owo town in the drive to expand and consolidate on progress made and support it to increase.

Among those consulted were High Chief Babatunde Olaposi, coordinator of Owo Local Government Chapter of BATSV, Babatunde Oso, Wumi Otokiti, Chief Femi Osedemilola, who is the head of Aketi inner caucus team in Owo and across Ondo state and others.

Owotomobi also met with members of the Ondo State Chapter of the organization where issues important to the Chapter and political developments were discussed as well as reviewed in line with recent occurrences across the party structure.

During the meeting, Chairman of the Ondo state chapter of the organization, Chief Akin Awodeyi, briefed the national Chairman on the progress and how they have garnered support for Tinubu ahead of the poll.

Some of the Ondo State chapter EXCO that received the global Chairman were the acting Secretary, Akindele Ahmed, Tajudeen Adetula, Akogun Niyi and Taiwo Hussein.

The executive members provided up-to date briefs on the progress and challenges BATSV was experiencing across the state.

The global Chairman held wider consultations and meetings with various critical stakeholders within and outside the Vanguard which yielded meaningful results for the organization.