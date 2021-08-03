By Emem Idio – Yenagoa

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, a group known as Project Niger Delta, PND, has inaugurated it’s Delta State chapter as part of its efforts to reposition the group by setting up State executives, senatorial and local government areas coordinators.

This is just as the group has resolved to support the presidential ambition of the Governor of Kogi State, Governor Yahaya Bello.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony in Warri, Delta State, the Convener and Coordinator of Project Niger Delta,PND, Princewill Timipre Ebebi, said the group stands for equity, justice, fairness, and the promotion of democratic values and culture among the populace.

He pointed out that the group is rooting for the Middle Belt and Governor Bello, just as the Middle Belt supported former President Jonathan in 2011, stressing that with the inauguration, the group will begin to enlighten and give voter education to the youth across the nooks and crannies of the state to mobilize and galvanise support for the Bello 2023 project.

According to the Convener, the executives were carefully selected across the various ethnic groups in the state, Urhobo,Itsekiri, Ijaw, Isoko and Anioma, describing the group as a mass movement with a large membership base.

He tasked the newly inaugurated executives to be obligated to the tasks ahead and urged them to bring more people on board the train to actualized the objectives and goals of the group.

Also speaking, the Deputy-Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly, Ahmed Mohammed, who graced the occasion commended the group for identifying with Governor Bello and described him as a young man who has demonstrated leadership qualities and capacity in Kogi State.

He noted that the Governor Bello for presidential ambition is a movement for the liberation of the country call in members to make inputs that will promote the ideals of the group.

