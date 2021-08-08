.

By Dennis Agbo

A newly discovered charter of equity entered into by members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Enugu state since 2013 has cut off members of the party from Enugu West and Enugu North senatorial districts, including Senator Ike Ikweremadu, from contesting the 2023 governorship election in the state, under the party platform.

Earlier than the jolted appearance of the document at Awgu zonal rally of PDP, on Saturday, some politicians, mostly from Enugu West senatorial district had argued that the people of Enugu state had never sat down to decide that the governorship of the state shall rotate among the three senatorial districts.

However, the Convener of the Enugu west zonal rally, Senator Ben-Collins Ndu produced minutes of a resolution reached by the party stakeholders in 2013 under the then Governor Sullivan Chime which made the governorship move from Enugu West to Enugu North in 2015.

Ndu declared that the people of Enugu West Senatorial District were in support of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and his decisions in respect to his successor in 2023, maintaining that the district firmly stands by the decision of the State Caucus of the PDP in 2013, that the governorship position of Enugu State should rotate to Enugu East Senatorial District after the expiration of the turn of Enugu North Senatorial District presently occupied by the governor.

Ndu disclosed that he seconded the motion which was moved by Chief. Dubem Onyia, at the, said PDP Caucus meeting of July 7, 2013, that the governorship position of the state should rotate to Enugu North Senatorial District in 2015 with an understanding that it should rotate to Enugu East Senatorial District in 2023, after the turn of Enugu North Senatorial District.

Senator Ndu who produced and read from the document that proclaimed the zoning arrangement pointed out that the PDP meeting of 2013 was attended by the party leaders such as the then State Chairman of the PDP, Chief Engr. Vita Abba, then Governor of Enugu State, Sullivan Chime (from Enugu West Senatorial District), then Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, then-Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Eugene Odo, other members of the National and State Assemblies who were members of the Caucus.

He added it was based on the PDP decision on the zoning of the governorship position that made Hon. Ugwuanyi from Enugu North Senatorial District emerge as the governorship candidate of the party and thereafter the Governor of Enugu State in 2015 which was signed by the political stakeholders at that time.

“What we are saying in Enugu West Senatorial District is that in Enugu State, the governorship position rotates among the three senatorial districts. You (Ugwuanyi) are a beneficiary of the motion I seconded that the governorship seat should rotate to Enugu North Senatorial District. The motion was amended by Dr. Charles Egumgbe that after Enugu North Senatorial District, it would be the turn of Enugu East Senatorial District. The amendment was adopted by the Caucus at that meeting”, Senator Ndu said while displaying the minutes of the meeting.

Meanwhile, the former deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu was absent at the rally where he is the leader of the party in the zone. His two other acolytes in the House of Representatives, Hon. Toby Okechukwu and Hon. Dennis Amadi joined Ekweremadu in withdrawing from the rally.

Senator Ndu told Governor Ugwuanyi that the people of Enugu West Senatorial District assembled to speak with one voice that the zoning of the governorship seat of the state favours Enugu East Senatorial District.

In their goodwill messages, other speakers at the unity rally including Deputy Governor, Mrs Cecilia Ezeilo, Chief of Staff to the Governor, Dr Festus Uzor, members of the State House of Assembly in Enugu West Senatorial District, Chairmen of the five local government councils in the zone, members of the State Executive Council (EXCO), the PDP LG Chairmen, the Traditional Rulers, the youth, former House of Representatives member, former Minister of Power, Prof. Chinedu Nebo; Chief Anayo Onwuegbu, among others, endorsed the pronouncement made by the Convener, reiterating that it is the turn of Enugu East Senatorial District to produce Governor Ugwuanyi’s successor in 2023.

Addressing the rally, Governor Ugwuanyi thanked the people of Enugu West Senatorial District for their unwavering confidence in his political leadership and reaffirmed the unflinching commitment of his administration to act in their best interest, as always.

“It is significant that the people of Enugu West senatorial district have willfully communicated their position without goading. I, therefore, assure you that we shall strive to sustain whatever has kept our state peaceful, united and on the path of development. In doing so, we shall be consultative, just and equitable.

“The theme of today’s rally (Ife Emelu Mma) seemed musical to me when I got the invitation, but having listened to all the speeches, I now understand that Ife Emelu Mma mantra, is both a statement of fact and a philosophy; a philosophy that situates and inspires a just and equitable dispensation of political leadership in our polity.

“In its literal sense, it is ‘ofo’; innovation of the divine spirit to bear witness to our acts of justice and equity. Your message is therefore clear. It is understood in all ramifications. May God grant your prayers and heart’s desire,” Ugwuanyi said.

Vanguard News Nigeria