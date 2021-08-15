By Chinonso Alozie

Ahead of the next Governorship election in Imo State, political leaders have activated moves for the governorship position to be zoned to the Imo East Senatorial District, to produce the next governor of the State.

The renewed call for zoning was declared in Owerri, on Sunday by the Senator who represented Imo East, Samuel Anyanwu, while he was speaking on the issue of political marginalisation in the State and Nigeria.

To actualise their plan, the Senator asked political leaders in the Senatorial district to quickly meet and jointly correct what he described as “political imbalance” in the State.

He claimed that the State would be more united if the Imo East produced the next governor, adding that it would also achieve what he called “even development in the state.”

He said among other things that; “The only thing that can sustain the unity of the state is when men of honour and conscience across the three zones of the state come together to support Owerri zone (Imo East) to govern the state, with a view to correcting the political imbalance by upholding the doctrine of equity in the state.

“Men and women of conscience should speak against marginalization of Owerri zone in the power sharing before it is too late. Zoning arrangement allows for easy development and ensures that every component unit is at par with each other, appealing to those opposed to the idea to have a change of heart.”

“Imo is one of the states in Nigeria with highest number of educated persons, it will be embarrassing for outsiders to see that our state is not making any impact on the areas of employment creation, health, technology, agriculture, education, public utilities and quality road construction.

“There is need for all hands to be on deck to correct the injustice against Owerri zone as part of frantic efforts to bring every zone under one table as brothers by supporting the zone in future,”Anyanwu said.

Vanguard News Nigeria