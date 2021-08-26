By Chris Ochayi & Fortune Eromosele

Disturbed by the low representation of women in government, the African Democratic Congress, ADC, has called for an increase in the representation of women in all spheres of governance.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, National Women Leader for ADC, Hon. Kyauta Yakubu, berated the uptight Nigerian system of not encouraging women participation in politics, adding that it impedes the growth of the nation.

Yakubu noted that from all indications from Nigeria’s leadership system, it is obvious that the level of women participation in politics is low, explaining that the African Democratic Congress has provided an avenue for participation of 35 percent women and Youths in the Party structure.

She said: “If the long awaited desire for a new Nigeria must be realized, the involvement of women participation is key and important. Therefore women across the Nation should rise up and contribute to formation and creation of a new Nigeria for better leadership and followership for good governance.

“ADC has given 35% participation to women and the Party is ready to work effectively with any interested woman. Women are very important in every aspect of life and there is this sane slogan that says ‘No woman, no vote.”

“I may not be able to advise anybody to join PDP or APC no matter what window dressing reformation they may claim. Nigerians are yearning for a Party that will give them out of the troubles this two Parties caused over the years and that Party is African Democratic Congress, ADC.”

Reacting to the attack on the National Defence Academy, Kaduna by bandits, National Chairman of ADC, Chief Ralphs Okey Nwosu, called for the immediate resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari, saying that it shows insubordination, insecurity, indiscipline in the country, lamenting that the shedding of blood of civilians and military men is uncalled for.

