2023: Abia North wants Ikpeazu to uphold rotation of gov seat on senatorial zones

By Ugochukwu Alaribe – Umuahia

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu

Ahead of the 2023 governorship poll in Abia State, a socio-political group, Abia North Forum, Abuja, has tasked Governor Okezie Ikpeazu to uphold the rotation of the governorship seat on senatorial zones of the state.

The group which is an assembly of people of the five councils of Abia North zone resident in Abuja urged those agitating for equity in the state on the basis of the Old Bende and Old Aba Divisions to stop sowing seeds of discord and have a rethink as other states of the federation rotate power on senatorial zones.

In a communiqué signed by the Chairman and Secretary, Abia North Forum, Abuja, Mazi Johnson Onwunarugwu and Barrister Victor Ogbonna, respectively, as well as the chairmen of the five local government chapters of Arochukwu, Bende, Isuikwuato, Ohafia, and Umunneochi chapters, commended Ikpeazu for his infrastructural projects, particularly the upgrade of Aba as a new haven for business and growth of Small and Medium-scale Enterprises

They, however, pledged to continue to support the existing peace and stability in the state and appealed to the Governor and well-meaning Abia people at home and in the diaspora to support power shit to Abia North in 2023 in the spirit of justice, equity, and good conscience to foster brotherhood and politics of inclusion in the state.

The group explained that denying Abia North zone the governorship seat in 2023 would amount to treachery and backstabbing since the zone supported the ceding of power to Abia Central zone in 2007 and has also been supporting Abia South from 2015 till date.

“The Forum appreciates Governor Okezie Ikpeazu for his developmental strides in the state particularly for lifting Aba from infrastructural decay to a new haven for business and growth of SME.

“We urge Governor Ikpeazu to in the interest of justice, equity and good conscience uphold rotation of the governorship seat on senatorial zones and support power shift to Abia North come 2023.

“That the Forum frowns at the centrifugal activities of some overzealous politicians who are bent on distorting the order of rotation of the governorship seat in Abia State for selfish and clannish reasons. Such individuals who have no stake outside their zones should refrain from such parochial pursuit that may constitute a clog in the wheel of progress of the state.

“Those conversing for equity in Abia State on the trajectory of the repugnant regional arrangements of Old Bende and Old Aba divisions are not only being mischievous but labouring in vain to sow seeds of discord in the state. They should have a rethink and come to realities like every other state in the federation is currently fashioned on a tripod arrangement of senatorial districts.

“That Abia North did not lose consciousness when the zone ceded power to Abia Central in 2007 and supported Abia South to retain it from 2015 till date. Therefore any attempt to deny Abia North the governorship seat in 2023 will be viewed as treachery and backstabbing.

“That the Forum extends an olive branch to brothers and sisters across other zones for their support towards power shift to Abia North, which is a herculean task that cannot be achieved by any zone in isolation of the others.”

