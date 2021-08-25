Gboyega Oyetola

By Shina Abubakar

Teachers in Osun State, under the aegis of Nigeria Union of Teachers, NUT, have endorsed the state Governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola for a second term in office following his prioritization of their welfare and wellbeing.



A statement issued by Governor Oyetola’s spokesperson, Ismail Omipidan stated that NUT chairman in the state, Comrade Adekomi Kabir who spoke on behalf of the over 11,000 teachers passes a vote of confidence on the Governor for his socio-economic development of the state and concern for workers’ welfare.



Kabir, who spoke at the endorsement programme held at Staff Development Centre, Osogbo, said the teachers’ decision was informed by the achievements of the administration across sectors, particularly the education sector.



“The reason for this programme is to honour the man who has honoured us. It is to give honour to whom honour is due. Oyetola must be honoured for his good works.



“It is for this noble gesture that we teachers deem it fit to honour him for taking our welfare as priority and for giving us the pride of place that we deserve as teachers in the State.



“It is on record that our Governor deserves to be celebrated not only for paying our full salaries as and when due without any hitch but also for ensuring that no worker suffers anything no matter what since he became the Governor.



“We have seen in him a true leader and he has demonstrated to us that he is a worker-friendly Governor. That is why he has been fulfilling all the promises he made.



Speaking on the occasion, Governor Oyetola noted that education remains the driver of his Administration’s Development Agenda.



He said his Administration had painstakingly designed a template to reposition education and make it serve as a catalyst for building a strong, prosperous and sustainable State.



Governor Oyetola who assured his commitment to continue to govern Osun with the utmost fear of God said, “the welfare of workers and other citizens in the State is of topmost priority to me and our administration and it shall remain so for now and even in the future.”