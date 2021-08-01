By Clifford Ndujihe

FOR their contributions to the development of Nigeria’s health sector, the Association of General and Private Medical Practitioners of Nigeria, AGPMPN, will honour former President Goodluck Jonathan, Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi; and former Super Eagles Captain, Nwankwo Kanu, and others on August 12.

National President of AGPMPN, Dr. Iyke Odo, said honouring the trio and some other distinguished Nigerians is part of the programme to mark its centenary anniversary of the association, next week.

Holding at the International Conference Centre, ICC, Abuja, Odo said the award programme will be preceded by a national dialogue on healthcare delivery in Nigeria to be chaired by former Senate President, Senator Ken Nnamani.

Among the proposed awardees are former President Jonathan, “for his Servant-Leadership roles in the fight against Ebola, under his watch as President and Nigeria’s football icon, Kanu Nwankwo, got a nomination in another category for his selflessness and laudable work with the Kanu Heart Foundation, through which a lot of indigent children with heart conditions received free surgeries and other medical interventions.

The focus of the centenary event, according to Dr. Odo, is to be part of the solution to Nigeria’s myriad of problems in healthcare delivery as close observers of the health sector in Nigeria will readily attest to the fact that healthcare delivery is in dire stress.

“From the poor healthcare infrastructure to inadequate or total lack of critical equipment; the uninspiring conditions of work of the medical practitioners and other health workers, Nigeria’s health sector continues to gasp for breathe,” he lamented.

Odo said as a way of giving back to the society, part of the event on that day will be the official launch of a private healthcare intervention fund to support two cardinal national projects for Nigeria, one of which is the ‘Save One Million Nigerian Mothers Initiative also known as the Mobile Health Solution.

Other Nigerians nominated for the award include Chief Afe Babalola, SAN; foremost Jurist and Educationist, Chief Kessington Adebutu; Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, former Executive Governor of Ondo State; Hon. Bashorun Askia Ogieh, MD/CEO DESOPADEC; Professor Onyebuchi Chukwu, who was President Jonathan’s Health Minister; Dr. Ifeanyi Okoye, MD/CEO, JUHEL Pharmaceuticals Ltd; Florence Otedola, Founder, CUPPY Foundation for her amazing interventions in the Save the Children NGO; Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabiu, founder, BUA Foundation; and former First Lady, Mrs Maryam Abacha, who founded what is now referred to as the National Hospital Abuja, through her pet project, the Family Support Programme Initiative.

Listed for posthumous awards were Professor Dora Akunyili, former Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control, NAFDAC, for her relentless fight against fake and unwholesome food and drugs, late Dr. Stella Adadevoh, for her supreme sacrifice in the fight against Ebola; and Professor Olikoya Ramsom Kuti, for his works in the area of Primary Health Care in the country.

Vanguard News Nigeria