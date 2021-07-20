Bandits

By Bashir Bello

Not fewer than 100 victims who were kidnapped in Manawa village, Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara state have regained their freedom after spending 42 days in captivity.

Confirming the development, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Hussaini Rabiu, said the command in collaboration with the State Ministry of Security and Home Affairs secured the unconditional release of the victims.

CP Rabiu in a statement by his Police Public Relations Officer, SP Mohammed Shehu said the victims were released without giving any financial or material gain.

The Police boss however assured of the use of kinetic and non-kinetic approaches to end the menace while warning the recalcitrant bandits to renounce criminalities and embrace peace or face the full wrath of the law.

According to him, “It could be recalled that on the 8th June 2021 some recalcitrant Bandits stormed Manawa village and abducted 100 villagers including females, majority nursing mothers, males and children.

ALSO READ: Man commits suicide after sleeping with minor in Delta

“The Zamfara State Police in collaboration with the State Ministry for Security and Home Affairs have successfully secured the unconditional release of the kidnapped victims

“The released victims who were in the custody of their abductors for 42 Days have been released without giving any financial or material gain and they will be medically checked and debriefed before being reunited with their respective families.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Hussaini Rabiu, warned the Recalcitrant bandits to renounce criminalities and embrace peace or face the full wrath of the law.

“The Command also uses this medium to call on the good people of Zamfara State to support the Police and other security agencies with credible information about the hideout, movements and other activities of Criminal elements,” the statement however reads.

Vanguard News Nigeria