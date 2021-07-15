.

By Ndahi Marama, Damaturu

The Governor of Yobe State and Chairman APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni has said that his attention has been drawn to the recent reports in the media and other social media platforms related to Dr Sheriff AlMuhajirr, the Managing Director, Yobe State Micro Finance Bank (YOSMFB), for allegedly supporting a controversial Islamic Scholar based in Kano state, Sheikh Dr Abduljabbar Kabara.

In a press statement signed by Mamman Mohammed, the Director-General, Press Affairs and Media to the Governor revealed that “His Excellency Governor Buni noted with grave concern the alleged reports/posts and videos, the condemnations and the refutal by Dr Al-Muhajir”.

Vanguard gathered that Al-Muhajir until his appointment precisely in August 2020 by governor Buni, was a senior Lecturer, Department of Islamic Studies, Yobe State University.

Vanguard similarly recalled that the offshoot of Boko Haram started in the Kanama community of Yobe state before it metamorphosed and established its base in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

However, Governor Buni said the government had been working silently investigating the matter to unravel the reality of things and to be guided by facts in all its actions in the said matter.

“The governor said he had earlier directed his Special Adviser on Religious Affairs, Ustaz Babagana Malam Kyari, to furnish him on the issue.

“According to Buni, this statement became necessary in the interest of public peace and for the people to be informed on measures already taken by the government.

“He thanked everyone for the show of concern, cooperation and respect for the law.

“The Governor also called on the youth especially those active on social media platforms to desist from more postings on this matter as the government investigates further.” The DG’s statement said.

Meanwhile, Sources and reports from social media platforms alleged that, the preachings and ideologies of the Kano based Islamic Scholar, Sheikh Kabara were contrary to the Islamic Injunction.