Bayelsa-born activist and former Spokesperson of Nigeria’s ruling party, APC, Timi Frank, has said that the Yorubas have shown that they can be trusted.

He said the Yorubas displayed trustworthiness during what he termed “success of the July 3rd 2021 Yoruba nation rally” held in Lagos, Nigeria.

In a Saturday interview he had with a media personality, Susan West, the activist said; “Well first of all let me commend the Yoruba people for what they’ve done today. They’ve shown that they are very patriotic. They’ve show they are very reliable. They’ve shown they can be trusted.”

“Despite the threat from the current government, the Yorubas still went ahead. For that alone, I commend them and I think Sunday Igboho has shown that he is a man of his words.

He has proven to the world that he is a true leader, a leader that believes in his people and is ready to die for his people.

So I think, today has shown that the Yoruba people, whether we like it or not, have proven that the elders and leaders, majority of them are with their people,” he further added.

He said Tinubu, must stand with his people now. He said, “this is the time the Oduduwa nation expects him to speak up as to where he stands, for Oduduwa nation or not for Oduduwa nation”.

The former APC Spokesperson said “the Yorubas should pay respect to Sunday Igboho who staked his head for them.”

He said Buhari should conduct a referendum to see if the Oduduwa nation will not have the numbers with which to go their separate ways. He said the same of Southeast.

However, he said if the Yorubas and Igbos leave, the country will cease to be one Nigeria.

Speaking on how Nnamdi Kanu was rearrested, he claimed the “Buhari Government kidnapped Nnamdi Kanu, hence the government has a lot of questions to answer.”

He berated Kenya for the alleged role it played in what he tagged as Nnamdi Kanu’s “kidnap.”

He however, also urged the UK to condemn Kanu’s re-arrest.