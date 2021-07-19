By Dennis Agbo

The World Igbo Congress, WIC, has announced the authorization by its Chairman of the Board of Directors, Prof. Anthony Ejioforfor, for worldwide protest rallies on Wednesday, July 21 2021, to bring awareness to the world of the insecurity and cycles of killings from Southern Kaduna to Eastern region of Nigeria dominated by Christians.

WIC Public Relations Officer, Basil Onwukwe, in a statement, on Monday, said that the worldwide protests will also serve as a demand for the immediate release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu who was arrested by the Nigeria government from Kenya and currently being detained in the custody of the Department for State Service, DSS, in Abuja.

Onwukwe stated that the protest rallies were long overdue because Christians all over Nigeria today live under the spectre of the shoot-at-sight order by the government of Nigeria when they agitate against the lopsided behaviour of the government.

The Pan-Igbo group said that the recent insecurity tension in the country could escalate into another religious /ethnic conflict the way it was going, noting that the British government never thought that Islamic terrorism would become a worldwide phenomenon when they conspired and aligned with Russia and the Arab World, to murder Igbo Christians during the Nigerian civil war.

“Today, Al Qaeda, ISIS, and other similar groups are now committed to the destruction of our way of life. In Nigeria, the Jihadists comprise the Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP), the Boko Haram and the Fulani Herdsmen to kill indigenous people in Nigeria.

“World Igbo Congress is using the protest to alert the international community to stop any agreements or assistance to Nigeria that overtly or covertly has the potential to enable the looming genocide through acts of government and the Foreign Office.

“We also request for an immediate release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu (MNK) who was recently illegally arrested by the Nigerian government in connivance with the government of Kenya. He is the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). Demanding fairness and true leadership of his people is not a crime,” WIC stated.

According to Onwukwe, “WIC will continue the pursuit of the referendum because it is the inalienable right of indigenous people of the world to self-determination like recently happened in Britain (Brexit) and Scotland to determine our peaceful state of actualization.”

