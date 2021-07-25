Young creative industry executive, Damilola Akinwunmi, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Dvpper Music has flipped a new page in his rising profile with his role as Executive Producer of the debut album of Grammy award-winning producer, Rexxie entitled A True Champion.

Dapper Damm as he is popularly known has established a strong reputation as one of the most successful music content distributors in Nigeria. He earned wide admiration for the critical role he played in the breakthrough of music sensation, Omah Lay as his content distributor. He has also worked with the likes of Zlatan, Teni, Ice Prince among others.

The Sociology graduate of University of Lagos (UNILAG) recently expanded his management arm with the signing of Savage who is making wave with his hit song, Confident featuring Buju in addition to his latest signee, singer, Seyi Vibes.

According to Dapper Damm, the journey to his first Executive Producer role has been long in coming. He disclosed in a statement, “In 2013, one of my favourite albums ever was released, L.I.F.E by Burna Boy. I remember going through the credits and seeing Piriye Isokrari (Peedi Picasso) as the Executive Producer and ever since. I’ve been obsessed with Executive Producing an album. I finally got the chance to achieve that dream in 2021, Thank you to all the artistes and everyone else who made this possible.”

The 17 track A True Champion album is equally a milestone for Grammy Awarding producer, Rexxie who is credited as the creator of Zanku sound. Rexxie made Zanku popular together with his frequent collaborators, the duo of Naira Marley and Zlatan Ibile.

Dapper Damm cut his teeth professionally in 2014 as Artistes and Repertoire Manager for rising Nigerian artistes, Koker and Dotman both of whom he met as an undergraduate in University of Lagos (UNILAG). After school, he moved on in 2016 to join Temple Management, a Lagos, Nigeria-based talent agency as an Entertainment Executive. At Temple, he was in charge of entertainers such as Jeff Akoh, Iyanya, Adey (Producer), Chris Akinyemi, Aaron (Producer) and Tee-Y Mix (Producer).

He left Temple Management in 2019 to found his own Dvpper Music, a distribution cum management. He hit the ground running by grabbing a big responsibility to manage MOBO and BET awardee, Ice Prince and producer, Jaysynths.