For fast-rising music act, DChriz, the goal is to become one of the greatest artistes in Africa just as he plans to take over the music industry with his new sounds and vibe that would further cement his place in the industry.

Born as Christian Chinedu Odenigbo, DChriz, who started singing at the age of 13 has remained steady in building a form aspiration in his flare for music and will stop at nothing till his goal of becoming a global music icon is achieved.

The Lagos-based singer who has proven his versatility in the Afro beats genre, draws inspiration from A-list artistes like Wizkid, Burna Boy, Davido and many others.

Having worked with producers and video directors like London,Tell,Krozbeats,Olutgewave,Hamid Will amidst others, he says that he is not shutting the door on further expanding his terrain by working with other Producers and video directors across Africa.

DChriz who released his first single “Bless the Boy” off his EP “Pure Vibe”, and is currently signed to Young Geez Empire is optimistic that his dream of becoming a force to reckon with in Nigeria and Africa at large will come to pass.



In an industry that is peopled by established music acts, who don’t seem to be leaving the stage soon, DChriz says he’s not worried about competition that may attempt to force him out of the game, adding that he is armed with a cool voice and charisma capable of pushing him to the next level and sustaining him.