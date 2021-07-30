If you work in Marketing and have never heard of the phrase “T-shaped Marketer”, then you might need to enroll in my Marketing 101 class. I charge shikilimoney, anyway.

I know the next question on your mind right now is, what or who is a T-shaped Marketer?

Let me try and explain in simple terms.

A T-shaped marketer is someone who has a broad marketing knowledge in multiple marketing channels including SEO, copywriting, social media marketing, PPC Ads, email marketing, SMS marketing, Analytics, Google Search and Display Ads, etc., but specializes in just one or two channels.

In this era of disruptive marketing, a lot of opportunities exist for marketers wearing many hats. Why do you want to be comfortable with just knowing how to draw with a pencil when you can as well be good at computer automated design, and at the same time be an expert at drawing with brushes?

Therefore, it’s safe to say that T-shaped marketers aren’t specialists; they’re generalists with one specialty.

By virtue of being a T-Shaped Marketer, you can easily understand an entire marketing strategy document without needing anyone to explain any section of it to you.

The diagram below is a pictorial representation of who a T-shaped Marketer is:

Pictorial representation of a T-shaped Marketer

The vertical, section of the “T” represents your depth in one or more areas (deep expertise), and the horizontal, section of the “T” represents your breadth (cross-discipline competence).

Let me list 3 quick reasons why you should be a T-shaped Marketer:

1. It allows you to do more:

The first reason you should strive to become a T-shaped marketer is that it allows you to do more as a marketer. It gives you a basic understanding of all the necessary parts of marketing and sets you apart by empowering you to create a cohesive marketing strategy.

2. It makes you more valuable:

The second reason is that being a T-shaped marketer makes you more valuable. Brands are constantly looking out for marketers that would not only come in and create converting marketing strategies for SEO alone, but they want someone who is going to do it across board. Imagine having the expertise to put together an SEO strategy that feeds into a content marketing strategy that feeds into an email marketing strategy and achieve the overall marketing objectives.

3. It makes you function across all marketing facets:

Having a T-shaped marketing career enables you to work seamlessly across the marketing spectrum as well as with external partners. It can help you accelerate your career and build your brand as an individual.

How then can you become a T-Shaped Marketer?

It is pretty much easy to start with the basics. Start with the general understanding of the basic principles of marketing across channels. Start with online trainings and certifications in areas where you are weak at.

You can as well hit me up for an intensive Email Marketing, Google Search and Display Ads masterclass.

Wale Adetona is a revered marketing professional, digital media practitioner, social commentator and social media influencer. He is the convener of the popular Lagos Digital Summit and a regular speaker at conferences and webinars. You can follow him across his social media channels (Instagram and Twitter) at @islimfit for marketing communications tips.