Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami

By Emmanuel Elebeke

Worried by the worsening cases of insecurity in the North West region, the Federal Government has approved the establishment of the Emergency Communications Centre in Zamfara state to help curb insecurity in the state.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Pantami made this know when in a statement in Abuja.

He said “An Emergency Communications Centre (ECC) has been approved for Zamfara State and we will ensure that it is deployed and fully operational in the next few months.

“This facility will in no small measure aid in the fight against the challenges of insecurity and will also create jobs in the state.”

ALSO READ: Kaduna declares 12th July work-free day for late Barnabas Bantex

Responding, the Zamfara state Governor, Bello Matawalle, stated that “the impact of the digital economy was yielding positive results in his state as the Minister has successfully bridged the access gaps in several communities that lacked telecommunications services.

“We are here today to express our profound gratitude to the Minister for his speedy intervention in ensuring that Mobile Network Operators established their presence and services in areas where they did not previously exist in the state and, the establishment of ICT Centres in various schools in Zamfara which is encouraging digital skills and engaging the youths positively.”

He commended Dr Pantami for the speedy response to the request and prayed he considers the establishment of more centres to properly engage the youths.

Matawalle emphasised that the success recorded by the Digital Economy Sector is hinged largely on the exemplary leadership provided by Dr Pantami and urged other public officials to emulate him.

Vanguard News Nigeria