The Senate has declined the confirmation of Ms Lauretta Onochie for appointment as National Commissioner representing Delta State, at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Onochie’s nomination was rejected by the Senate for reasons bordering on potential violation of the Federal Character Principle.

The Chairman of the Committee on the screening of the INEC nominees, Kabiru Gaya (APC-Kano), while presenting the report of the screening of the nominees, told the Senate that it was against the federal character principle to have two persons from the same state as INEC National Commissioner.

He cited the presence of Mrs May Agbamuche Mbu from Delta, as a National Commissioner of INEC, as the

Senate also stood down the confirmation of Prof. Sani Adam (North-Central) for further legislative work.

The Upper House, however, confirmed five other nominees, including Prof. Muhammad Sani Kallah, (Katsina), Prof. Kunle Ajayi (Ekiti), Saidu Ahmad (Jigawa), Dr Baba Bila (North-East) and Prof. Abdullahi Zuru (North-West).

Their confirmation followed the adoption of the report of the Committee on the screening of the INEC nominees at plenary on Tuesday.

