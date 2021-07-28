By Gabriel Olawale

Founder, Olanrewaju Omo George Foundation (OOGF) and Amigmex Foundation, Olanrewaju George has revealed that youths empowerment remains his priority due to his keen interest in societal development.

While addressing journalists in his hometown, Remo, Ogun State, the highly revered philanthropist said societal development is often carried out by people who have been rightly empowered.

He said, “we are developing human capital through the right empowerment opportunities. Like I mentioned earlier, giving people the right opportunity to develop and exhibit their talents and transform them into something valuable and at the same time make them financially buoyant independent is the best way to impact the society.

“A lot of people in our society lack the right opportunities to become independent. This could be deliberate as most of what we have seen as empowerments in our society are far from human development. Some of those behind these only do so to keep the people subservient to themselves mostly for political reasons. The narrative is what we are changing. We give people freedom to choose a vocation that best suit their ability and we will continue to do so.”

He, however, enjoined youths to shun distractions and be “decisive in their engagements. They should shun anything that will further jeopardize their future and that of our country. They should project themselves and rally round fellow youths interested in serving our nation.”

In Remo community and other neighboring communities in Ogun, George annually empower no less than 3000 youths through his foundations