By Nwafor Sunday

Mr. Femi Adesina, Special Adviser Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, Wednesday gave reasons, the President prefers to visit UK for his medical check-up.

Femi who appeared on Channels Tv, was asked by the program Presenter, Seun Okinbaloye if the Presidential clinic was not up and running as much to serve the president?

In his response, Femi opined: “That facility was downgraded to a medical centre about a year or two ago. It’s not a full-fledged clinic as it’s used to be. Maybe it’s going to be upgraded later. The status of the facility was reduced.

“Buhari has been with his doctors and medical teams for about 40 years and its advisable that he continues with those who know his medical history.

“That is why he comes to London to see them. He has used the same medical team for about 40 years. It’s advisable he continues. Once you can afford it, then stay with the team that has your history.”

