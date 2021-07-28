The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday said the global number of coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths during the previous week climbed by 21 per cent.

Out of the 69,000 new deaths, most of which were reported in the Americas and Southeast Asia, according to the dataset spanning in July 19, to July 25.

ALSO READ: Kogi community clamours for Primary Health Centre

So far, more than 4 million people worldwide were confirmed to have died after being infected, the Geneva-based agency said.

The number of infections reported last week was 3.8 million, up 8 per cent from the previous week.

Nearly 194 million infections have been reported since the pandemic began in early 2020.

(dpa/NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria