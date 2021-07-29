The Creative Industry Group, CIG, is a body that encompasses every mind in the Nigeria entertainment industry.

It is a registered organisation that also has its trademark name registered at the Ministry of trade and investment which was done under the leadership of Mr Felix Duke Osagie and has since been under his well guarded leadership.

Although it was alleged that the president of the Performing Musician Association of Nigeria, PMAN, Mr Pretty Okafor founded CIG Creative Industry Group, it was a rumor until the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade & Investment Abuja confirmed its ownership in a letter dated 24th of July 2021 and signed by U.A Idris for registrar of trademarks that the trademark “CREATIVE INDUSTRY GROUP AND DEVICE with application number NG/TM/0/2018/140091 and registration no RTM27600 belongs to Mr. Felix Duke.

This confirmation has solved the puzzles and the rumor in the society regarding the ownership of CIG.

Despite the challenges, CIG has been able to launch and unveil his logo in a well organised press conference by the President Ambassador Felix Duke, the conference was successfully held at Glover Memorial Hall on Marina road, Lagos island in anticipation of the 7 day Creative Industry Festival coming up on 21st down to 27th November 2021 which is promising to be mind blowing.