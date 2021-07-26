File Photo

By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

The Federal Government has said it would stamp out poverty from Nigerians through the Sustainable Agricultural Development training programmes.

Director General of the National Directorate of Employment, Mallam Abubakar Nuhu- Fikpo, disclosed this while inaugurating the Directorate’s 2021 Post Sustainable Agricultural Development Training Scheme Post- SADTS, in Owerri on Monday.

Nuhu- Fikpo, represented by Imo, NDE, Coordinator, Mrs. Ngozi Ihenacho, said among other things that the programme was aimed at “Providing more food, creating employment, reducing poverty and enhancing the quality of life for farmers and the society in general.

ALSO READ:

“The trainees will be empowered to establish, grow and expand agricultural enterprises of their choice on a sustainable basis and provide linkages to sources of funding for their respective enterprises.

“The 50 participants in this one week training have been drawn from among graduates of SADTS and the Directorate’s Department of Rural Employment Promotion ,REP, who desire to expand their agro enterprises.

“They will be trained on agricultural intervention policies, livestock production, digital marketing of agricultural products as well as fish processing, packaging and marketing,” Mrs. Ihenacho said.

Vanguard News Nigeria