By Emmanuel Elebeke

In fulfilment of its commitment to put Nigeria on the frontline as a technology-driven economy, the Executive Vice Chairman of Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof Umar Danbatta, says all is now set for rollout of 5G services across the country.

He said the Commission had crossed all the Ts and dot the Is and waiting for green light from the Federal government to roll out the services soon.

The EVC made the revelation during the public inquiry on the draft frequency spectrum (fees and pricing, and annual operating levy regulations held on Thursday, in Abuja.

The move he said followed series of pre-trial roll exercises earlier carried out by MTN and Airtel networks, which justified the Commission’s decision to commence the rollout plan across the nation.

He further explained that the Commission is now set for the rollout and had already submitted the proposal to the federal government for approval since the prerogative lies solely with the Federal government to do so.

Since the three frequency bands required for 5G coverage had been assigned for the deployment, Danbatta said that Nigeria cannot afford to be left behind by some other countries that have rolled out the services in line with the dynamics in the sector and demand for emerging technologies across the globe.

