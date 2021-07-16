We'll take a stand on Ogun Poly, Ipokia soon ― Abiodun

Governor Dapo Abiodun

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, on Friday, said his administration will soon take a decision on the viability and sustainability of the establishment of the Ogun State Polytechnic, Ipokia, established by the immediate past administration.

Abiodun, who declared that the idea behind the establishment of the institution was a good one, disclosed that the circumstances that led to its establishment, viability, and cost would be taken into consideration, while the state government is taking a stand on it.

The governor stated this while fielding questions from newsmen shortly after he visited the site of the institution, situated in Oke’ebo Area of Ipokia town, as part of the election campaigns of the All Progressives Congress (APC), for the local government elections coming up on July 24.

ALSO READ: Electoral Act: PDP vows to challenge lawmakers’ decision in court

He said, “We have appointed a committee to review all the projects that were ongoing, but not completed by the previous administration and this project was reported amongst others”.

“Now that I am here and have seen, I will go back and make my decision. Government is a continuum and this administration has pledged that every commonwealth of ours that we have invested in any project, as well as that project is of socio-economic importance to our people, we will ensure its continuity”, Abiodun noted.

He pointed out that his administration met a chaotic situation where the polytechnic was moved to Ipokia to give way to the proposed Moshood Abiola University of Technology, Abeokuta, expressing unhappiness that either of the two Institutions got accreditation to begin operations.

ALSO READ: Music: Davido drops visuals for ‘Shopping Spree’ featuring Chris Brown & Young Thug

“When we assumed office, Ogun State Polytechnic was not in session as it was meant to be relocated to this premises and the facility meant to become the Moshood Abiola University (MAUTECH) which neither had gotten accreditation was not operational, the same with this polytechnic. Thank God, we have been able to resolve that of the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic and it is up and running”, he added.

The governor said seven buildings including a proposed 750-seater hall, two proposed 300 lecture theatres, an administration building, two hostels, and two classrooms were the only structures his administration met on the ground at the polytechnic.

Abiodun, however, disclosed that he had earlier sent an inter-ministerial committee to inspect facilities in the institution, access the level of completion, suitability, and readiness for use to enable government take an informed decision to the benefit of the people of the state.

Vanguard News Nigeria