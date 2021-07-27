



Mr Mathew Olonisaye, the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Akwa Ibom says the command is committed to ensuring safer roads and safe driving in the state.

Olonisaye gave the assurance when he visited Mr Frank Archibong, the State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftancy Affairs in Uyo on Tuesday.

He said that the commission had recorded impressive milestone through strategic awareness campaign on safe driving in the state.

He said that available indices of casualties and deaths from road crashes were attributable to motorists’ ignorance and disregard for road safety tips.

The sector commander urged the state government and motorists to collaborate with FRSC to enable the command achieve its fight against road recklessness.

“All we need is government and citizens’ collaboration to enable us achieve our goal in our fight against road recklessness,” Olonisaye said.

He advised motorists to always ensure their vehicles were in good acceptable standards for safe driving and in transportation of passengers and goods.

He called for government’s proactive measures in helping to sensitise and train drivers across the 31 Local Government Areas of the state.

According to him, the training will help for a better understanding of road signs, safety rules and tips.

Olonisaye thanked the commissioner for his interest in FRSC’s operations and his ministry’s partnership for safer roads in the state.

Archibong thanked the FRSC’s boss for the visit and noted that most accidents were usually caused by motorists’ ignorance of traffic regulations.

“Understanding road traffic signs, keeping to safety tips by road users and effective collaboration between stakeholders and the agency will bring about more service delivery for citizens and help in curtailing road accident,” he said.

He pointed out that the causes of road accidents could be possibly curtailed, if FRSC were involved in every road construction to give professional inputs, directions and guide on road markings as well as pedestrians.

“All hands must be on deck including the grassroots dwellers to safeguard both vehicular movement and usage of pedestrians in order for our roads to be safer and reduce road crashes to the barest minimum,” Archibong said.

He promised to partner FRSC, individuals and relevant stakeholders to support the commission’s strategic awareness campaign on vehicle road worthiness.



