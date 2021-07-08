We aren't fighting politicians— Urhobo Assembly

Some of the Exco members during the meeting of Urhobo Peoples International Assembly at Agbarho.

The former member of the Delta State House of Assembly and National President of the Urhobo Peoples International Assembly, UPIA, Chief Keston Okoro Muhammed Al-Amin has assured that the whole essence of the group was to fight for Urhobo interest and not to fight any political leader, urging all Urhobo to close ranks to bring back the lost glory of Urhobo nation.

Al-Amin gave the assurance during the maiden meeting of the group and election of national officers at Orho-Agbarho, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State with a huge crowd from all 24 Kingdoms of Urhobo nation in attendance.

Addressing the gathering, the National President who described the group to be apolitical, listed the objectives to include to protect, enhance, promote the socio-cultural and political interest of Urhobo when ever any threats is identified, promote the spirit of oneness and love amongst Urhobo.

They will also initiate moves towards industrialisation and quality education among the people, protect Urhobo and secure the land at all times, to stand firmly as official mouth piece of Urhobo on issues of national interest at all times, be committed to the protection, preservation and promotion of Urhobo arts, culture and cultural heritage through concert, carnivals and such other events and to always propose and advice government on areas of interest for Urhobo people towards bringing solution to identified problems.

“This group is not out to fight any individual but to fight for the pride of Urhobo nation. This is not a personal battle but a collective one.

“We shall address issues of common interest to Urhobo be it economic, political or cultural. This group is not political but socio-cultural. We are not here to fight Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and there shall be no reason to fight him.

“We are not even going to fight the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege or President Buhari. We are here to look at issues bordering on Urhobo welfare and pride so as to collectively tackle them and bring solutions instead of fighting our leaders,” Keston Okoro Al-Amin added.

He recounted many battles fought by Urhobo youths together with youths from other areas and the results derived from those fights, adding that the average Urhobo man was a man of courage and guts.

Vice President of the organisation, Chief Godwin Okporoko, in his remarks, expressed dismay at the attitude of some political leaders in the state who tagged the group as anti-government without taking time to study what they stand for.

The elected and sworn-in members of the executive council of the body are Dr Liege Lord Keston Okoro Muhammed Al-Amin, National President; Chief Godwin Okporoko, Vice President; Chief Matthias Efe Olowu, National Secretary, and Prince Kingsley Oboruruaria, National Treasurer.

Other leaders present include Chief Westham Adehor, Chief Isaac Emifoniye, Chief David Upaka and many others.

Vanguard News Nigeria