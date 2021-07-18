Nigerian international pop star Nwuba Precious is making new plans to take over the music space as he announced a change of his name from WB to WB Sickah.

According to him, the change was done unannounced to his social media handles and will take effect on all digital and social media platforms, saying that WB Sickah will now be the official stage name.

He believes that the change in his name will add more vibes to his music career even as he hopes to impact the music scene with quality of music, compelling visuals aimed at making Africa visible to the world.

Earlier this summer, WB Sickah released Kpere featuring Lexyjay and Feelings which has amassed amazing numbers and garnering positive reviews from music critics.

After spending most of the early part of the year pushing his first offering, he has been refining his artistry and focused on elevating his music to the next level while working on his debut Extended Play (EP).

When asked about the upcoming debut E.P, the singer said: “I’ve put my heart and soul into this project. The project has purely been a blessing and I hope this project encourages and motivates people out there. The journey hasn’t been easy but we are thankful for where we are headed.’’

His upcoming EP is set for release August/September with extensive new songs for his fans.